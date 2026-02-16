Energy ceasefire to be discussed at Geneva talks — source

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The issue of an energy ceasefire will be raised at the talks on the Ukrainian settlement in Geneva, a Western source told TASS.

"The issue of an energy ceasefire will undoubtedly be raised," he noted.

The first round of trilateral security consultations between Russia, the US and Ukraine took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff. The second round was held in the UAE capital on February 4-5. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that the next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will also take place in a trilateral Russian-American-Ukrainian format on February 17-18 in Geneva. According to him, the Russian delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.