PYONGYANG, February 16. /TASS/. The construction of Saebyul Street ("New Star") in honor of the heroes who fought in the operation to liberate the Kursk Region from Ukrainian fighters has been completed in Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

A group of monuments has been erected on Saebyul Street "to embody the entire nation's determination to eternally pass on the shining, star-like feats of the heroes of the overseas military operation who gave their lives without hesitation for the immortal honor and eternal prosperity of their homeland," the article emphasized. Kim Jong Un previously ordered the construction of a new street for the families of fallen soldiers and supervised the process from start to finish. He attended the unveiling ceremony with the country’s top and senior officials.

In his speech, the North Korean leader noted that "the completion of the Saebyul street, which has found its place in the hearts of citizens as a symbol of the brilliant lives of soldiers, is an exciting moment that inscribes the most heroic era in the history of Pyongyang, embodying the strength, greatness, dignity, and honor of Korea."

Kim Jong Un emphasized that Saebyul Street has become a source of pride for the entire country, not just Pyongyang. He cut the red ribbon symbolizing the completion of construction, then handed over housing orders to the families of fallen soldiers and spoke with them. This was followed by a concert.

On February 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed Moscow's deep gratitude to North Korea for helping liberate the Kursk Region from Ukrainian militants. He added that the combat brotherhood between Moscow and Pyongyang will be embodied in mutually beneficial cooperation projects for the benefit of both countries' peoples.