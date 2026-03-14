Iran’s IRGC tells residents living near US industrial sites in Middle East to leave

DOHA, March 14. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) called on people living in close vicinity to US industrial sites in the Middle East to evacuate amid its preparations to respond to a US bombing of a factory in the Islamic Republic earlier on Saturday.

"We urgently call on residents in areas adjacent to industrial facilities in which the Americans have a stake to leave," Fars news agency quoted the IRGC as saying in a statement.

Iran’s elite army unit also warned all US businesses across the region to evacuate.