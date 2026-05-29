Armenia to lose 14% of GDP if it exits EAEU, cedes energy perks — Putin

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Armenia will lose 14% of its GDP if energy prices are forced up due to the country's withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"Of course, this will mean higher energy prices. There won't be the same preferential treatment as today, of course. According to our preliminary estimates, not even ours, but at the expert level, various experts believe that this will lead to a loss of at least 14% of Armenia's GDP. Whether this is a lot or a little is another matter, but we still need to weigh everything and see," Putin said, reflecting on how relations between the countries will change if Armenia leaves the EAEU.

Yerevan has recently declared its commitment to integrating into the European Union (EU). As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, integration with the EU automatically entails the cessation of Armenia's interaction with the EAEU, losing all the attendant preferences that Yerevan has benefited from throughout its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asserts that Yerevan has no intention of leaving the EAEU and expects to combine membership in the organization and EU integration for as long as possible.