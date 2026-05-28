Putin to devote third day of visit to Kazakhstan to EAEU issues

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will devote the third day of his visit to Kazakhstan primarily to the topic of Eurasian integration. The head of state will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The day before, Putin shifted his focus to the Eurasian agenda, taking part in the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum after the events of his state visit. Today he will continue meetings with his EAEU counterparts: Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and Kyrgyz head of state Sadyr Japarov. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has once again declined to participate in EAEU events, citing his election campaign. Therefore, Yerevan will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

After the closed-door meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the EAEU leaders will be joined by representatives of observer states and partners: Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa, and Iranian Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Mohammad Atabak.

The heads of state, including the Russian president, will be briefed on the the development of the EAEU and its plans through 2029.