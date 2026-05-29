Armenia now has access to EAEU's large, developed market — Putin

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. As a member of the EAEU, Armenia has access to the union’s extensive and developed market, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"You asked what the advantages of being part of the EAEU are; this is how we see them. Perhaps some may think there are none, which is a matter for debate. But what we see, and not only Russia but all other EAEU members, are the benefits of joining and strengthening this union," the Russian leader said.

"This provides access to the large and protected market of the entire EAEU – Russia and other countries. This includes duty-free trade. As I have already mentioned, common technical and phytosanitary standards also facilitate market access. It also means simplified logistics. We don’t share a common border, but we have nevertheless ensured that the movement of goods and the provision of services is carried out in the most economically advantageous manner," Putin noted, implying that these benefits also extend to Armenia.