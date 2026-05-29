German chancellor calls for stronger NATO presence along Russian border

BERLIN, May 29. /TASS/. The recent drone crash in Romania underscores the need to reinforce NATO’s presence on its eastern flank, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz claimed.

"The incident once again shows that we need a strong NATO presence on the eastern flank. We are prepared to defend the alliance’s territory," he wrote on X.

Earlier, the Romanian Defense Ministry reported that a drone had crashed onto the roof of an apartment building in Galati. Bucharest blamed the incident on Russia. Romania’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to notify him of the measures Bucharest will take at the diplomatic level.