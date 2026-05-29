Ukrainian drone strike kills civilian in Russia’s Volgograd Region

VOLGOGRAD, May 29. /TASS/. Drone strikes killed a civilian and left another two injured in Russia’s southern Volgograd Region, Governor Andrey Bocharov said.

"According to the latest reports, the terrorist drone attack the Kiev regime carried out last night caused casualties. A 60-year-old man was killed at a synthetic fiber plant in Volzhsky, and a 55-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Another person suffered injuries in a residential building on Vershinina Street and was provided with outpatient care," he wrote on Max.

Bocharov added that falling drone debris had caused a fire at the chemical facility in Volzhsky as at fuel and energy sites in the city of Volgograd. The blazes have now been put out.