Russian defense chief orders Battlegroup West to increase pace of advance

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has ordered the Battlegroup West’s units to increase their pace of advance, making better use of drones to do so, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Russian Defense Minister ordered to increase the effectiveness of the use of attack UAVs to destroy enemy personnel and equipment and the pace of advance of the battlegroup’s units in all directions within its area of responsibility," the ministry said.

At the end of the meeting, the minister thanked the command staff of the battlegroup's units and presented combat awards to distinguished service members who demonstrated courage, bravery and heroism.