MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. A retaliatory strike on Kiev that Russia previously warned about could occur at any moment, as Russia has demonstrated it possesses all the necessary means, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told reporters at a news conference at the 1st International Security Forum.

He also noted that there are no preconditions for the Russian base in Armenia to be dismantled.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Russian Security Council chief.

Interaction with Armenia

There are no preconditions for the Russian base in Armenia to be dismantled: "As for the Russian base, it is still active and functioning, and we do not yet see any reasons or threats that would prevent it from remaining where it is." The signing of the strategic partnership agreement between Armenia and the United States "looks more like an election campaign or assistance in an election campaign."

Strike on Kiev

Russia’s warning to foreign ambassadors that they leave Kiev was not a joke: "We warn about certain actions in advance. In this case, you mentioned warning ambassadors to leave Kiev--it was done completely seriously and deliberately."

Russia demonstrated the potential force of a strike on Kiev: "We warned about the potential force of a strike--we also demonstrated it. We have everything we need for this."

"If anyone thinks and says that there’s nothing left in Russia, and that’s why we’re using such weapons--they are deeply mistaken."

Russia has warned about a potential retaliatory strike on Kiev: "It could occur at any moment."

"And when we deem it necessary to respond with the force we have repeatedly spoken about, we will respond to the terrorist act that claimed the lives of our young men and women."

Russia strikes new ammunition production facilities in Ukraine as they pop up: "As soon as such enterprises emerge in Ukraine, our Armed Forces, naturally, deliver strikes on these centers and these sites where we see and observe the production of ammunition."

Reasons for special military operation

The truth about what was happening in Donbass was long ignored by the West and became the reason for the launch of the special military operation and Russia’s subsequent retaliatory actions: "The truth about Donbass has been around for a long time; it was overlooked for a long time, they tried to ignore it from the very beginning, in fact. But this is what is called the root cause not only of the special military operation but of all other actions."

Russia’s military potential

No country can compare to Russia in the preparedness and equipment of its army: "I can’t think of another army as well-trained, prepared and equipped as Russia’s."

Russia’s experience in conducting the special military operation is generating widespread interest worldwide, as other countries have not faced similar challenges: "New risks and new threats are emerging, naturally, the nature of combat operations has changed, and practically everyone is interested in the experience we have gained [during the special military operation]."

Fulfilling supply commitments

Even with the Middle East crisis ongoing, Russia strictly fulfills its obligations to supply grain, fertilizers, and energy: "Everyone sees that Russia strictly fulfills its obligations in all areas."

African countries have shown increased interest in cooperation with Russia: "The interest is enormous. It is fueled and stimulated by recent events. Many countries are seeing who can protect whom, and how, in this situation."

Consequences of Western aggression in Middle East

The lesson Russia learned from the events in the Persian Gulf is the need to create a reserve mechanism across all areas, particularly for medicines and emergency supplies: "The lesson we learned from the events in the Persian Gulf requires some tools, emergency response mechanisms, at a minimum, consultations and the development of a unified opinion, a unified approach to these issues, and, naturally, the need to create reserves across all areas: medicine reserves, emergency reserves, and a vaccine."

The world has seen the consequences of Western actions in the Middle East; for Africa, this will result in millions of people going hungry: "Everyone has seen the consequences of actions like the events in the Persian Gulf. They affect the entire world. What food shortages mean for Africa--this is discussed every year, we see it. Tens of millions of people are starving. This will naturally impact the situation."

Security threats

Russia discussed with representatives of CIS countries the release of members of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS, formerly the name of the terrorist group Islamic State, or ISIL), banned in Russia, from prisons in Syria: "We discussed this issue with the CIS countries."

Militarization of Japan

Moscow cannot help but be concerned that Tokyo is moving further down the path of militarization: "Today, we’re already talking about medium-and shorter-range missiles, arming the navy with such missiles. Of course, this cannot but concern us."

Japan is gradually moving toward militarization, and the country is retreating from its obligations under the Instrument of Surrender: "Japan is moving further and further away from the documents and commitments they assumed when they signed the Instrument of Surrender.".