Kremlin spokesman comments on EU’s lack of initiative, Russia’s warning of strikes on Kiev

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. European Union countries have not approached Russia with any proposals for negotiations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

When Moscow will make good on announced plans to target defense industry sites in Kiev depends on how the situation unfolds, he said, while talking to reporters.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

Prospect of talks with EU

EU countries have not approached Russia with any proposals for negotiations: "No, they haven’t."

Even though the European Union is looking for negotiators, "they have no initiatives for talks."

Foreign diplomatic missions in Kiev

Russia has warned the personnel of foreign embassies of the need to leave Kiev, but it’s up to them to decide what to do: "As you know, we shared the information with everyone, and now they can decide how to move forward."

"Not everyone" is taking Moscow’s warning of plans to carry out strikes on defense industry facilities in Kiev "seriously."

When Moscow will move from talk to action based on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s warning of plans to target defense industry sites in Kiev "depends on how the situation unfolds."

Moscow issued a warning that it would carry out systematic strikes on military targets in Kiev because "humanity is an essential feature of our foreign and domestic policy:" "Basically, it is the main principle we follow."

Ukraine peace process

Russia prioritizes peace above all else: "We generally prefer to achieve our goals peacefully, by diplomatic means."