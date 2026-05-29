Russian ambassador warns French diplomats about risks of Paris’s nuclear ambitions

PARIS, May 29. /TASS/. The French government’s recent steps in the nuclear domain will only cause the overall security situation in Europe to deteriorate further, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said when summoned to the French foreign ministry.

"The ambassador emphasized that Paris’s nuclear ambitions cause the security situation in Europe to deteriorate," the Russian embassy in France said.

The ambassador’s warning came against the backdrop of French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent statements regarding plans to employ the "advanced deterrence" doctrine, which envisages joint exercises with partner nations and the deployment of France’s strategic forces in other European countries.

He also announced plans to increase the republic’s nuclear arsenal without disclosing the exact number of warheads. In 2020, Macron said his country’s nuclear arsenal lists less than 300 warheads.