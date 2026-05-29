Draft US-Iranian memorandum makes no mention of toll for passing via Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, May 29. /TASS/. The draft US-Iranian memorandum of understanding does not touch upon the issue of Tehran’s fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the Fars news agency wrote citing sources.

The agency’s sources said that although US President Donald Trump said that Iran undertakes to open the Strait of Hormuz for navigation without charging any fees, the text of the memorandum has no such provision.

They said that once the blockade is lifted, Iran will reopen the waterway in accordance with its previously reached agreements, which include monitoring and inspection of ships, security arrangements and other services.

Earlier, Trump wrote on Truth Social that a potential deal with Iran stipulates that "the Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions."