Hungary to do its best for success of Putin-Trump summit — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, October 19. /TASS/. Hungary is ready to do everything possible for a successful meeting between Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Budapest, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto told the Kossuth radio station.

"Hungary will do everything in its power to make the summit a success, and everything in its power to promote peace," he said, adding that the date and organizational details of the talks will be announced after consultations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the coming days.

"Three and a half years ago, when the war broke out in Ukraine, Hungary declared that it was ready to help, that it was ready to act as a mediator or carry out any important activity for the sake of establishing peace. Now we have reached the moment when the presidents of the United States and Russia have agreed that the peace summit will be held in Budapest," he said, adding that of all the EU countries, only Hungary and Slovakia favor a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

"Brussels is preparing for war, it wants to put the European Union into a war mode, arm and finance Ukraine with the money of the European nations, while Hungary is organizing a peace summit. That's the difference," Szijjarto said, calling Hungary an "island of peace" in Europe.

On October 16, Trump said that he and Putin had agreed over the phone to meet soon in Budapest. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparing a new meeting of the leaders of the two countries, which could be organized in the Hungarian capital. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the creation of an organizing committee to prepare for the summit, specifying that this work "began on Thursday evening.".