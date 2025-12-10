Russia-China relations serve as significant factor in global stability — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese relations serve as a significant stabilizing factor in the international arena, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament.

"Today, the diplomatic tandem of Moscow and Beijing is a significant factor of global strategic stability and the sustainability of the emerging multipolar world," the foreign minister said. He noted "the particular importance of Russian-Chinese relations of a comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation."

"It is difficult to overestimate the value of trusting dialogue at the highest level, what our Chinese friends call leaders’ diplomacy," Lavrov pointed out. He recalled that in May, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow to participate in Victory Day celebrations, and in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a visit to China to attend the parade marking the anniversary of the end of World War II.

"Joint celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory over German Nazism and Japanese militarism are deeply symbolic, it was our countries that played a decisive role in these great events of the last century," the top diplomat emphasized.