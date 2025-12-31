Xi Jinping ready to work with Putin to achieve new heights in 2026 — TV

BEIJING, December 31. /TASS/. In the forthcoming year, Chinese President Xi Jinping is ready to continue working with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to jointly achieve new successes in the Russian-Chinese cooperation, the China Central Television reported.

"The year 2026 will mark the 30th anniversary of establishing the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership and the 25th anniversary of signing the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between Russia and China," Xi Jinping said in his congratulatory letter to the Russian president. "Mr. President, I’m ready to pay joint efforts together with you aimed at achieving new successes in the continuous development of the Russian-Chinese relations in the new era."

Xi Jinping recalled that Russia and China were planning to hold a series of measures in 2026-2027 as part of the Russia-China Cross Years of Education. He added that Moscow and Beijing support each other in multilateral formats, such as the United Nations, making an important contribution into reforming and updating the system of global governance.