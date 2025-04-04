Russia supplied 100,000 tons of oil to Cuba on February 19 — deputy PM

HAVANA, April 4. /TASS/. Russia supplied 100,000 metric tons of oil to Cuba within the state loan framework and will continue providing the republic with economic support and humanitarian aid, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"The state loan was extended to Havana by the decision of the President of the Russian Federation, with about 100,000 metric tons of Russian oil delivered to Cuba on February 19 within its framework," the official said at the plenary session of the intergovernmental commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation.

Russia will continue providing Cuba with economic support and humanitarian aid along bilateral channels and through specialized international institutions, Chernyshenko added.