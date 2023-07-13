Russia can suspend participation in grain deal — Putin

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia can suspend participation in the grain deal until all promises given to it in such agreements are fulfilled, President Vladimir Putin said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"We can suspend our participation in this deal. And if everyone reiterates that all promises given to us will be fulfilled - let them fulfill these promises. And we will immediately join this deal. Again," Putin said.

The variant of "extension first and fulfillment of promises after that" is not suitable for Russia anymore, the President stressed. "Fulfillment of promises to be at first, followed by our participation," the head of state said.