SPIEF plenary session with Putin's participation lasts record four hours

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) with Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted exactly four hours, breaking the duration record set over the past three years.

Last year, the plenary session lasted three hours and 43 minutes, significantly exceeding the 2023 session, which lasted only two hours and 56 minutes.

This year, the Russian president's speech lasted 55 minutes, placing it among the top five longest speeches in terms of duration. During his speech, Putin listed five steps for changing the structure of the Russian economy: ensuring conditions for increasing citizens' economic activity; improving the investment climate; renewing the Russian economy's technology; improving the quality of foreign trade, including exports and imports; and introducing technological innovations in the defense sector and integrating it with the civilian sector.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor to the King of Bahrain, Vice Premier of the Chinese State Council Ding Xuexiang, and South African Deputy President Paul Shipokosa Mashatile also spoke at the plenary session. Afterwards, the leaders answered questions together on the main topics of the agenda. Sky News Arabia presenter Nadim Koteich moderated this year's plenary session.

About forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is being held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ are operating at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival is being held, and the SPIEF Sports Games is taking place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.