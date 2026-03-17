Countering 56 countries waging terror: remarks by Russia's top security official

YEKATERINBURG, March 17. /TASS/. Russia must now with "the utmost coordination" counter the actions of 56 countries attempting to carry out terrorist attacks and sabotage at critical facilities, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at the body’s off-site meeting in the Ural Federal District.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Security Council secretary.

Kiev’s terrorist attacks

"The Kiev regime and its partners are constantly attempting to carry out sabotage and terrorist attacks within Russia, the number of which is steadily increasing": "In 2025, 1,830 terrorist attacks were carried out on Russian territory, which is 40% more than in 2024 (1,101) and 6.5 times more than in 2023 (271)."

The number of airstrikes launched by Kiev against infrastructure in Russian territory increased nearly fourfold last year: "Last year, the number of airstrikes launched by the enemy against infrastructure facilities in various Russian regions increased nearly fourfold (over 23,000 attacks were carried out in 2025, compared to 6,200 in 2024)."

Danger of underestimating security threats

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the threat of terrorist attacks against critical infrastructure is becoming "even more imminent and widespread."

Misjudging the level of threats to Russia and not eliminating vulnerabilities quickly may have tragic consequences: "Underestimating the level of threats and delaying the elimination of existing vulnerabilities may lead to tragic consequences, undermine social and economic stability, and complicate the fulfillment of logistical support tasks for our armed forces."

Russia must now "with the utmost coordination" counter the actions of 56 countries attempting to carry out acts of terrorism and sabotage at critical facilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is focusing on the security of critical infrastructure: "Recently, these issues have been repeatedly discussed at Security Council meetings, which have resulted in the development of necessary measures to improve joint efforts."

Regional security

Until recently, the Urals "were out of reach of airstrikes from Ukrainian territory, but today they are already within the zone of immediate threat."

The pace of development of weapons systems and the sophistication of the enemy’s tactics are now at a level where "no region of Russia can feel safe."

Methods of influencing Russia’s population

The adversary actively employs information and psychological methods to influence Russia’s population, including via the internet: "The human factor must not be disregarded. The enemy actively employs information and psychological tactics through various means of communication and the global internet, attempting to influence specific, primarily marginalized segments of the population and incite them to commit unlawful acts driven by selfish or ideological motives."