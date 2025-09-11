Roscosmos to carry out over 20 rocket launches in 2025 — head

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian state-run space corporation Roscosmos aims to carry out at least eight launches by the end of the year, sending at least 20 rockets into space in 2025, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov said after the successful launch of the Progress MS-32 space freighter.

"This is the fifth launch from Baikonur this year. In total, 12 launches have already been carried out. The goal is to perform over 20 launches in 2025," the Roscosmos head said.

Bakanov emphasized the importance of the International Space Station and the need to make ISS missions more comfortable.

"To that end, we need to deliver food, cargo, et cetera. A successful launch is in line with this effort," he said.

The Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-32 cargo spacecraft blasted off from Launch Pad 31 of the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan at 6:54 p.m. Moscow time (3:54 p.m. GMT). The space freighter is loaded with 2,516 kg of cargo - fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, water and food. It will also deliver the Orlan-MKS No. 7 spacesuit for extravehicular activity.