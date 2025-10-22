Federation Council OKs ratification of Russia-Venezuela strategic partnership agreement

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Federation Council, at its plenary session, approved the ratification of the strategic partnership agreement between Russia and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. The document was introduced by President Vladimir Putin in October.

"The agreement between the Russian Federation and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on strategic partnership and cooperation, signed in Moscow on May 7, 2025 shall be ratified," the resolution reads.

The agreement expands interaction and cooperation between the two countries in political and economic spheres, including energy, mining, transportation, communications, as well as in security and in countering terrorism and extremism.

According to the explanatory note, under the agreement, the countries will also maintain regular and close political and diplomatic dialogue, create new "coordination mechanisms across the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda, addressing pressing international and regional issues of mutual interest" and expand existing ones. As State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin previously noted, the document "takes Russian-Venezuelan relations to a fundamentally new level, encompassing all key areas of bilateral cooperation."

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov explained that the document consists of a preamble and 25 articles and "reflects the qualitative change that has occurred in bilateral relations in recent decades." According to him, the text reflects the desire to establish not just a multipolar international system, but a coordinate system in relations between Russia and Venezuela that fully reflects the two countries' priority approaches.