Four killed, ten injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Smolensk Region facility — governor

SMOLENSK, February 25. /TASS/. Four people were killed and ten others were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a facility in Russia’s western Smolensk Region, Governor Vasily Anokhin reported.

"The attack targeted the Dorogobuzh civilian facility. Four employees of the enterprise were tragically killed while performing their professional duties. Ten were injured. All of the injured were taken to a hospital," the regional head reported on his Max channel.

According to him, the rescuers are working at the scene and have contained the fire. "The Smolensk Region government will provide all necessary assistance to the families of those affected. Specialists from the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision and the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources have been called in to assess the situation," Anokhin said.