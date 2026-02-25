Consequences of US strikes against Iran difficult to predict — former UK envoy to Russia

LONDON, February 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump may launch a military operation against Iran, but the outcome of this decision is very difficult to predict, former UK ambassador to Russia Tony Brenton told TASS.

"It is very hard to see what the objective of that military action can be. I mean, he (US President Donald Trump - TASS) can, no doubt, destroy a lot of things. He can kill a lot of people. He can attempt to behead the regime, which I think will be very difficult to do. But it's actually very difficult to see what he can achieve. So you have a lot of noise, a lot of killing, and then you claim some sort of success and back away. I think that Trump backs himself into a corner," the former diplomat pointed out.

"Trump's style of negotiation is to build up massive pressure and expect the other side to concede. And I suspect that's precisely what has been behind the arrival of all these US military assets in the [Persian] Gulf. And Iran hasn't conceded. Iran is sitting tight. And Trump really doesn't want to go to war with Iran," Brenton noted.

He emphasized that one of the current US leader’s campaign promises was to not drag the country into "more big, long-term, remote wars." "I think he's still hoping for some sort of meaningful concession from the Iranians, which then could enable him to say, 'Look, it was all a great success,' and withdraw his troops. If he doesn't get that, then I think just matters of face will require him to take some sort of military action," the former ambassador said.

In January, the White House warned that it was seriously considering the use of force against Iran. Washington then expressed hope that Tehran would sit down at the negotiating table and conclude a fair deal, implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. However, the Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that they have no intention of building an atomic bomb.