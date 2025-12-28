Russia launches satellites for its allies from Vostochny spaceport

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia launched spacecraft in the interests of Ecuador, Iran and Belarus from its Vostocnhy spaceport in the Far East on Sunday, Roscosmos told reporters.

"This launch will put 50 spacecraft, apart from Aist [satellites], into orbit. These include satellites to serve scientific research and technology needs of companies based in Russia and friendly states (Iran, Belarus, Ecuador)," the state space corporation specified.

The Soyuz-2.1 carrier rocket was launched from Vostochny spaceport at 4:18 p.m. Moscow time (1:18 p.m. GMT) on Sunday. It placed the Fregat upper stage with Aist-2T satellites No. 1 and No. 2, as well as 50 rideshare satellites, into a preliminary orbit.

Apart from spacecraft for Iran, Ecuador and Belarus, the rideshare load included small spacecraft Lobachesvsky, Skorpion, Polytech Universe 6 and HORS 5, as well as Vladivostok-2 and Marsat-1 satellites.