ROME, February 24. /TASS/. The European Union policy does not contribute to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, but, on the contrary, leads to its dangerous escalation, said European Parliament member from Italy’s opposition Five Star Movement Danilo Della Valle.

In a statement obtained by TASS he says that four years after the start of the special military operation peace "is still dim. The Five Star Movement has always rejected the erroneous strategy of [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen and European leaders, [Italian Prime Minister] Giorgia Meloni, [German Chancellor] Friedrich Merz, [French President] Emmanuel Macron. It is obvious to everyone that the belligerent attitude of the European Union is exacerbating the conflict and leading to its dangerous military escalation with a nuclear power," the statement said.

Valle said that his party voted against in the European Parliament’s resolution on Ukraine proposed by the majority, while an alternative text proposed by the Five Star Movement had not been taken into account.

"We reject the priorities of the European Union, which are based on a military solution instead of establishing a diplomatic process. The war is leading to severe economic consequences for the European citizens and businesses," the statement said. "The EU security lies in disarmament, not rearmament.".