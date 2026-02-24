MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Some countries are actively preparing for war, while others are striving for peace, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said while commenting on Britain and France's plans to transfer nuclear technology to Ukraine.

"While some countries are striving for peace - for example, US President [Donald] Trump recently held a 'peace summit' – other countries are actively preparing for war. Information from our Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has just emerged that Britain and France are planning to transfer nuclear technology to Ukraine," he said at a meeting with the special representative of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung.

According to the SVR, possessing such weapons, Kiev, in the view of Britain and France, would allegedly be able to "achieve more favorable terms for ending hostilities." This involves the covert transfer of European components, equipment, and technologies to Kiev. The French TN75 small-size warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile is being considered as an option. The SVR clarified that "Berlin wisely declined" to participate in this "dangerous adventure."