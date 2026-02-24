US military potential enough for only four or five days of strikes on Iran — newspaper

LONDON, February 24. /TASS/. The current US military potential is sufficient for only four or five days of intensive strikes on Iran, The Financial Times reported, citing Israeli intelligence.

According to the newspaper, if the US launches less intense strikes, it could last a week, even considering the redeployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier to the Middle East.

The Financial Times also noted that the start of the conflict could result in casualties among US military personnel, which would greatly affect the MAGA (Make America Great Again) electorate.

On February 17, the second round of Oman-mediated talks between the US and Iran on the nuclear dossier took place in Geneva. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the parties reached a mutual understanding on several issues that could be included in the draft of a future nuclear program deal. US Vice President JD Vance said that the talks went well on a number of issues, but Tehran is not yet ready to accept a number of fundamental positions outlined by the White House.

Earlier, the US and Israel insisted that Iran not only renounce the development of its nuclear program but also the production of ballistic missiles and its support of pro-Iranian forces in the Middle East. It is expected that the new round of Iran-US talks will take place on February 26 in Geneva.