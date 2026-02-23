Witkoff, Kushner to travel to Geneva to continue talks with Iran — agency

NEW YORK, February 23. /TASS/. US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s non-in-law Jared Kushner plan to travel to Geneva this week to take part in a new round of talks with Iran, Bloomberg said, citing sources.

They are expected to take part in talks with Iran on Thursday. In recent weeks, US and Iranian diplomats have been trying to reach an agreement on the nuclear deal, but, according to the agency, the United States’ strikes on Iran are not yet excluded as Washington had deployed considerable forces, including two aircraft carriers, fighter jets, and tanker aircraft, to the Middle East.

On February 17, the second round of negotiations between the US and Iran on the nuclear issue took place in Geneva, mediated by Oman. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the parties reached mutual understanding on a number of issues, which could serve as a basis for a draft future agreement on the nuclear program. US Vice President JD Vance said that the talks went well on a number of aspects, but Tehran is not yet ready to accept some of the fundamental positions outlined by the White House. Earlier, the United States and Israel insisted that Iran not only scrap its nuclear program, but also stop producing ballistic missiles and supporting pro-Iranian forces in the Middle East.