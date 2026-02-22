Air defenses destroy 36 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions in three hours

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 36 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions in three hours, the Defense Ministry said.

"On February 22, between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Moscow time (5 p.m. - 8 p.m. GMT - TASS), air defenses intercepted and destroyed 36 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs: 15 over the Belgorod Region, six over the Moscow Region, including four flying towards Russia's capital, six over the Voronezh Region, five over the Kaluga Region, two over the Bryansk Region, and one each over the Kursk and Tver regions," the ministry said.