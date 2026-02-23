MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Only in 2025, almost 300 minors were wounded as a result of crimes, committed by Ukrainian neo-Nazis, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told TASS, describing the figures as "terrible."

"In the past year alone, in 2025, at least 293 children have fallen victim <…> to the kiev regime’s crimes, terror attacks, dehumanization," she said. "22 children died, and 271 were wounded.

"These are terrible figures for just one year," Zakharova added.

In all, a total of 1,082 children were wounded and 236 killed by Kiev troops since February, 2022.