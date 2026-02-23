Situation remains normal in most part of Mexico — president

MEXICO, February 23. /TASS/. The situation in the most part of Mexico remains absolutely normal, despite sporadic incidents and road closures, caused by the recent successful operation to eliminate a drug cartel leader, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said.

"The Secretariat of National Defense reported on the operation carried out this morning by the Mexican Army and the National Guard, which led to several roadblocks and other reactions," she said in a statement, published on the X social network. "In most of the national territory, activities are proceeding with complete normality."

Sheinbaum added that the federal government maintains "full coordination with the governments of all states" and called upon citizens to remain informed and stay calm.

Mexico’s Ministry of National Defense said on X that the leader of the Mexican Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), known as El Mencho, died from injuries sustained during a special operation carried out by the country’s armed forces while being airlifted to the Defense Ministry’s hospital in Mexico City.