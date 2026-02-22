IOC head declares 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy closed

VERONA /Italy/, February 23. /TASS/. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry declared the 2026 Winter Olympic Games closed during the ceremony in Verona, Italy.

"In accordance with tradition, I call upon the youth of the world and all of you here tonight to assemble four years from now in the French Alps, to celebrate with all of us the 26th Olympic Winter Games," she said. "See you in 2030."

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games ended on February 22. Norway won the unofficial medal count, winning 18 gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze. The United States is the runner-up (12 gold, 12 silver, 9 bronze), followed by the Netherlands (10-7-3).

13 athletes from Russia, competed under a neutral status at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games to win an Olympic medal. Nikita Filippov won the silver medal in the Men’s Ski Mountaineering Sprint event.

The 2030 Winter Olympics will be held in French Alps on February 1-17.