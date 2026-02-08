Russia’s newest MLRS Sarma unveiled at World Defense Show

RIYADH /Saudi Arabia/, February 8. /TASS/. On Sunday, Russia unveiled its latest multiple launch rocket system Sarma at World Defense Show 2026 being hosted by Riyadh, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Russian Army has already received a shipment of the newest MLRS which is currently undergoing testing in the special military operation zone. The multiple rocket launcher was showcased jointly with the Supercam S350 drone designed for target reconnaissance and target designation and the Planshet-A artillery fire control automation package.

On February 9, Russia’s state-owned arms dealer Rosobornexport is scheduled to hold a presentation of a reconnaissance and strike system equipped with the Sarma MLRS at the expo.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the defense expo from February 8-12.