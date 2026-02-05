Russia’s National Wealth Fund totals $177 bln as of February 1 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The volume of the National Welfare Fund (NWF) as of February 1, 2026, was 13.64 trillion rubles ($177 bln), or 5.8% of the projected GDP for 2026, the Finance Ministry says on its website.

The volume of the fund's liquid assets as of February 1 was 4.23 trillion rubles ($55.1 bln) (1.8% of the projected GDP for 2026). The volume of the fund's liquid assets as of January 1 was 4.08 trillion rubles ($53.1 bln).

"In January 2026, a portion of the NWF's funds in accounts with the Bank of Russia, amounting to 8,426.0 million Chinese yuan and 5,147.5 kg of gold in unallocated form, were sold for 154,568.4 million rubles. The proceeds were credited to the single federal budget account to finance its deficit," the statement reads.

In January, NWF funds totaling 3.81 billion rubles ($49.6 mln) were converted into 339.7 million Chinese yuan.

The total estimated income from placing NWF funds in foreign currency accounts with the Bank of Russia, converted into dollars, for the period from December 15, 2025, to January 31, 2026, amounted to $13.5 million.

The exchange rate difference on the NWF's foreign currency-denominated assets and the revaluation of gold in which the fund's assets are invested for the period from January 1 to January 31, 2026, totaled 280.3 billion rubles ($3.6 bln). The NWF's accounts with the Bank of Russia hold 201.1 billion Chinese yuan, or 155.1 tons of gold.