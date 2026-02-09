Europe keeps trying to harm Russia’s cooperation with Central Asian nations — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. European countries keep trying to harm Moscow’s cooperation with Central Asian nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Europe keeps trying to impose its approaches on the Eurasian continent as the Europeans seek to hinder and harm the natural process of cooperation between Russia and Central Asian countries, as well as between us and our friends in the South Caucasus," he told NTV television.

Besides, in Lavrov’s words, "Europe is stubbornly forcing its way to the Black Sea region, ignoring the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation." "The same goes for the Arctic," he added.

"Until recently, the European Union believed in its ability and, most importantly, right to interfere in all these processes and claim a leading role," the top Russian diplomat pointed out.