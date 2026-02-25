Russia develops first tactical guided munition with range of over 100 km

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has created the first tactical kamikaze drone with a range of over 100 km, the company told TASS.

"The Kalashnikov Group is the first in Russia to develop the Kub-10ME tactical guided munition system with a range of over 100 km. The system was created in record time based on the experience of active deployment of guided munitions in the special military operation zone," the statement reads.

The company noted that the new munition’s key features include an electrooptical guidance system making it possible to engage moving targets, as well as improved protection against electronic warfare and air defense systems. Furthermore, it is equipped with an aerial photography and video imaging system recording onboard data.

The new munition is designed for precision engagement of unarmored and lightly armored military vehicles, command posts, air defense facilities, and other targets.