MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Transfer of nuclear weapons components from London and Paris to Ukraine represents a provocative escalation with potentially catastrophic global consequences. Russian Senator Alexander Voloshin, representing the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), warned in an interview with TASS that any attempt to transfer nuclear technology would be perceived by Russia as an extremely hostile act, carrying serious strategic repercussions.

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported that Paris and London are actively collaborating to equip Kiev with a nuclear bomb and the means to deliver it. Voloshin condemned this development, stating, "If London and Paris have truly decided to play with nuclear fire, it signals a complete loss of responsibility among the so-called 'nuclear club.' Transferring nuclear weapons components to Kiev is a direct path toward global catastrophe. Such deliberate escalation not only breaches all non-proliferation agreements but also severely undermines international security."

He emphasized that nuclear weapons must never serve as tools for unilateral blackmail. Any effort to transfer such technology will be regarded as an extremely hostile act with profound strategic consequences.

"Russia has repeatedly warned that crossing the nuclear threshold would mark a point of no return, propelling the conflict into entirely different dimensions. Preventing nuclear proliferation to Ukraine was one of the core objectives of our special military operation. The responsibility for any ensuing catastrophe lies with those pushing the world toward the brink of disaster. We will not tolerate threats to our sovereignty or security, and decisions will be made decisively in the interests of our nation," Voloshin asserted.

According to the SVR, Britain and France believe that possessing nuclear weapons would enable Kiev to negotiate more favorable terms for ending hostilities. This includes covert transfers of European components, equipment, and technology to Ukraine. Among the options under consideration is the French TN75 warhead, a small-sized nuclear device designed for the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile. The SVR added that "Berlin prudently declined" to participate in this dangerous scheme.