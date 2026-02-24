LUGANSK, February 24. /TASS/. NATO members France and Britain will violate their own North Atlantic Treaty by transferring nuclear weapons to Ukraine, military expert Vitaly Kiselyov told TASS.

"The transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine by France and Britain will be considered a gross violation of the key international treaty from the legal point of view. NATO Article No. 1 orders not to transfer nuclear weapons or other types of nuclear ammunition and explosive devices to anyone. Article No. 2 obliges non-nuclear states, Ukraine, not to accept, produce or acquire nuclear weapons," he said.

Kiselyov added that from the political point of view Ukraine's acquisition of nuclear weapons is considered a real threat to peace and security.

"A direct transfer of nuclear weapons has catastrophic consequences and leads to the destruction of the global non-proliferation system and the escalation of conflicts. A direct transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine will have insurmountable consequences for the whole world," he said.

Earlier, the Russian SVR Foreign Intelligence Service said that Paris and London are actively working to provide Kiev with nuclear weapons and their means of delivery - a French small-sized TN75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine ballistic missile is considered.

"The main efforts of the Westerners are focused on making Kiev's obtaining nuclear weapons look like the result of the development of the Ukrainians themselves.".