Two suspects in assassination attempt on President Vucic arrested in Serbia

BELGRADE, February 24. /TASS/. Serbian law enforcement agencies have arrested two suspects in an attempted assault on President Aleksandar Vucic.

"Officers from the Ministry of Internal Affairs <...> have detained D. R. (born in 1975) and M. R. (born in 1983) <...> on suspicion of conspiring to plan a violent change of the constitutional order in the Republic of Serbia and the overthrow of the highest state authorities by procuring weapons to assault the life and the person of the president of the Republic of Serbia, his wife and children <...>, and attack employees of the Republic’s Ministry of Internal Affairs," the ministry said in a statement.

The two suspects in the plot to kill the Serbian president have been placed into custody. The criminal case will be brought before the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office in Kraljevo.