Air defenses destroy 130 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions in four hours

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 130 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in four hours, the Defense Ministry said.

"On February 22, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Moscow time (1-5 p.m. GMT - TASS), air defenses intercepted and destroyed 130 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs: 65 over the Bryansk Region, 26 over the Moscow Region, including 10 flying towards Russia's capital, 20 over the Belgorod Region, 14 over the Kaluga Region, four over the Tver Region, and one over the Tula Region," the ministry said.