LPR head says Ukrainian army attacked oil depot with drones in Lugansk

LUGANSK, February 22. /TASS/. Two drones of the Ukrainian army have attacked an oil depot in southern Lugansk, injuring a security guard, head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik said, adding that the fuel tank was damaged and a fire occurred.

"The Ukrainian Nazis cannot accept their defeats on the battlefield and continue to attack civilian cities. Early this morning, the enemy attacked Lugansk. Two UAVs struck an oil depot in the southern part of the city. Unfortunately, a security guard at the depot was injured," he wrote on his channel in the Max messenger.

The fuel tank was damaged and a fire occurred, Pasechnik added. "Emergency services are taking necessary measures to eliminate the incident. Investigators from the Investigative Committee of Russia for the LPR are documenting the aftermath of the enemy's attack," he said.