EDB head says investment bridge with Middle East being built

ALMATY, February 22. /TASS/. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is working to build an investment bridge with the Middle East to directly attract capital to Central Asian projects, Nikolay Podguzov, Chairman of the EDB Management Board, said in an interview with TASS.

"A striking example of this work is our new initiative to build an investment bridge with the Middle East. In December 2025, the EDB opened an official representative office at the ADGM International Financial Center in Abu Dhabi. This presence will allow us to directly attract capital from Gulf countries, a process that has already yielded concrete results," he said.