China may be in work on development of nuclear weapons’ new generation — CNN

NEW YORK, February 22. /TASS/. US intelligence agencies believe that China is developing a new generation of nuclear weapons and has already conducted at least one test as part of the process to upgrade its nuclear arsenal, CNN reported citing its unnamed sources.

According to the sources, granted investments in the nuclear arsenal will enable China to be allegedly able to have technical capabilities that none of the dominant nuclear powers currently possess.

"China secretly conducted an explosive nuclear test in June 2020 at the Lop Nur facility, in the country’s northwest - despite a self-imposed moratorium on such activity that has been in place since 1996 - and was planning to do more in the future, according to the sources and recent statements from US officials," CNN stated in its report.

"Evidence collected as part of a subsequent review of the June 2020 event, has led US officials to conclude the test was motivated by China’s pursuit of next-generation nuclear weapons," the US-based broadcaster continued citing sources familiar with the situation.

"That includes efforts to develop additional weapons systems capable of delivering multiple, miniaturized nuclear warheads from a single missile… China also appears to be developing low-yield, tactical nuclear weapons - something the country has never previously produced…," CNN added.

Earlier, Russian envoy to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov pointed out at his meeting with CTBTO (Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization) Executive Secretary Robert Floyd that US attempts to accuse China of conducting nuclear tests are groundless.