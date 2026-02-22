Central Asia’s growing population requires leap forward in energy, water — EDB head

ALMATY, February 22. /TASS/. Central Asia’s population is likely to reach 96 million people by 2040, creating a huge burden on infrastructure, which is why the region needs a leap forward in energy efficiency, water, and transportation, Nikolay Podguzov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), said in an interview with TASS.

"By 2040, we estimate that Central Asia's population could reach 96 million. This should be a driver for the economy, but at the same time, such a large population places a huge strain on infrastructure. Sustainable development requires a leap forward in energy efficiency, modern mobility, and water resource management," he said.

Central Asia is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, Podguzov said, adding that the EDB expects the combined economy of the region's five countries to reach $600 bln this year. "However, <...> to move forward and achieve greater results, we first need to understand how to address the challenges facing the region: demography, transportation, and water supply. These three challenges are closely interrelated," he stressed.