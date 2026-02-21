New Delhi boosts security over terrorist threat information — agency

NEW DELHI, February 21. /TASS/. Security in the areas of key religious and historical sites in the Indian capital have been strengthened after receiving intelligence about a possible explosion near a large tourist site, the Red Fort fortress, PTI news agency reported citing a law enforcement source.

"While this information is being checked and evaluated, security measures have been tightened in the religious and crowded public places," the source said.

The security services said terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (banned in Russia) have put Red Fort on the list of its targets.

Video surveillance was strengthened, vehicle inspections are underway and additional personnel are deployed in vulnerable areas. Field engineers, dog training units and rapid reaction groups were put on alert in strategically important locations, the security source said.

The security services urged people to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious objects or activities to the police or emergency services. However, officials said there was no reason to panic and that the measures being taken were preventive.

Last November, a car exploded near the Red Fort killing 13 and wounding more than 20 people. The government qualified the incident as a terrorist attack. Several people were arrested.