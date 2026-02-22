BERLIN, February 22. /TASS/. The United States may play a key role in the potential resumption of the Nord Stream pipelines’ work, German daily Berliner Zeitung reported citing its sources.

According to the daily, Washington may start delivering the Russian natural gas to Europe again, hoping to expand the United States' control over the energy infrastructure in the region. The German daily reports that negotiations, which are closed to the public and media, are allegedly underway on the possible resumption of the Nord Stream pipelines’ work.

French daily Le Monde diplomatique also reported earlier that informal contacts regarding the possible resumption of Nord Stream work are held without the participation of international institutions and are closed to the public. The daily called it "behind-the-scenes diplomacy."

Unprecedented damage to three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines was recorded on September 26, 2022. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case into an act of international terrorism.