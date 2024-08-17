IAEA to assess another Ukraine strike on ZNPP — diplomat

VIENNA, August 17. /TASS/. Russia does not rule out convening an extraordinary session of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Board of Governors after a new Ukrainian strike on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the country's acting permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna Roman Ustinov told TASS.

"The issue of convening an extraordinary meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors is also considered by us as one of the options, but at this stage it is important to receive unambiguous, clear assessments precisely from the IAEA management, as well as public warnings to the Ukrainian side not to continue these reckless actions," the diplomat said.

He added that representatives of the plant immediately familiarized IAEA experts there with the consequences of the latest strike.