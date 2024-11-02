MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Czech President Petr Pavel has shown that he does not need his own citizens, as evidenced by his approval to send 60 of his own compatriots to join the Ukrainian army, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"I want to point out how this should be viewed: the president of the Czech Republic doesn't need his own citizens, and these 60 [troops], apparently, from the point of view of the Czech Republic, are unnecessary people," she said.

But later, Zakharova continued, "both the Czech leadership and representatives of the Kiev regime will pretend to be concerned about the fate of prisoners of war" from their international soapbox.

Czech President Pavel earlier authorized 60 Czech citizens to join the Ukrainian army, a Czech radio station cited him as saying adding that over 180 Czechs submitted applications to join the Ukrainian forces.