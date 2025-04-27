Death toll from explosion at Iranian port up to 40

DUBAI, April 27. /TASS/. The death toll from the explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in southern Iran has climbed to 40, governor of Iran’s Hormozgan province Mohamed Ashuri Taziani said.

"At the moment, forty people have died of injuries received from the explosion," the Mehr agency quoted him as saying.

On Saturday, a powerful explosion occurred on the territory of the Shahid Rajaee port, located in the city of Bandar Abbas on the coast of the Persian Gulf. According to the latest data, nearly 1,400 people were injured. The cause of the explosion was not officially announced.